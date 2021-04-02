Charlie Nurkkala: Wisconsin needs a new wolf management plan

Dear Editor: I am an information science graduate student at Indiana University. I am researching the 2021 Wisconsin wolf hunt and wanted to share some of my findings.
The Wisconsin DNR has public reports about wolf populations, depredations, and harvests on their website. In 2014, total depredations were 97 and in 2019 were 236. This is a 143.3% increase in depredation from 2014 to 2019, but this percentage does not reflect average fluctuations of 47.4% year to year positively and negatively. Of those depredations, hounds used for hunting wolves were the greatest loss/cost cumulatively. The wolf population from 2014 to 2019 increased 38.48% from 660 to 914.
For this year’s hunt, "119 wolves (were) allocated to the state, and 81 wolves (were) allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes" (WDNR). 216 wolves were harvested, which when omitting the 81 wolves reserved for the Ojibwe Tribes does result in "less than 10% over the season quota" of 200 wolves, as written by Luke Hilgemann in his recent opinion column. However, the reported wolves harvested were from Zones 1-6, which does not include the Ojjibwe Tribes, meaning that the harvest was nearly double the quota for state hunters and trappers.
It is also important to note that the Wisconsin Wolf Management Plan was first written in 1999 with an addendum added in 2007. A new management plan is needed.
Hopefully this presents a more realistic view of the Wisconsin wolf hunt, rather than skewing the data as, sadly, Hilgemann has done.
Charlie Nurkkala
Indiana University
