Charlie Knigge: EPA proposal would hurt Wisconsin's rural families

Dear Editor: Over the past few years, Wisconsin farmers have been hurting, with nearly half of our dairy farms going under and lost demand for biofuels adding to the pain. With lower income and reduced demand for grain, farmers are going bankrupt and rural America has less money to reinvest in infrastructure, schools, and the community.
We were pleased that President Trump voiced a commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard — but words are not enough. Individuals in this administration are undermining that promise to rural America. The Environmental Protection Agency’s October proposal would account for less than half of the original 1.35 billion gallons of ethanol fuel demand lost due to oil industry handouts. Without changes, the proposal would do nothing to bring back the ethanol plants that have shut down or reduced production, negatively impacting our rural families in Wisconsin.
Now, more than ever, Wisconsin lawmakers and their Midwest allies must call on President Trump and his administration to hold true to their promises and maintain sound agriculture and energy policies. I urge EPA Administrator Wheeler to stand by the president's commitment to the RFS and help put rural America back to work.
Charlie Knigge
Omro
