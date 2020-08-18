Charles Uphoff: We need to restore a balance in the force

Dear Editor: I grow tired of the continual resort to labels like communism, socialism, capitalism and the like that avoid the real discussions that need to take place. How do we want to organize our society and economy to produce a more equitable, tolerant, vibrant and sustainable world for our children and future generations? It seems to me the ultimate test has to be not what labels we choose to assign, but what works. I would start with the premise articulated by Paul Wellstone. "We all do better when we all do better." Every society, economy and culture is a mixture of "isms" that include and define what decisions are best made by individuals, or collectively by communities or the state and the bottom line, it seems to me, should be "what works." I really don't care what you call it. Democracy and our Constitution are built on the principles that liberty requires maintaining a balance of power between the branches of government and that the just powers of government are derived from the consent of the governed. I think we need to be concerned about the current state of our economy and the growing income inequality and the commensurate political influence it represents. Plutarch observed "An imbalance between rich and poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics." Along those lines, Justice Louis Brandeis remarked "We can have democracy in this country or we can have wealth, concentrated in the hands of a few, but we cannot have both." The current trends in our economy are not sustainable and, to borrow a theme from Star Wars, we need to restore a balance in the force.
Charles Uphoff
Fitchburg
