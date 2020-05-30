Charles Uphoff: Heed the warning of Louis Brandeis

Dear Editor: A report by the Institute for Policy Studies found that “between 1990 and 2020, U.S. billionaire wealth soared 1,130% in 2020 dollars, an increase more than 200 times greater than the 5.37% growth of U.S. median wealth over this same period.” While sometimes criticized as a left-leaning think tank, the underlying numbers reported in the IPS study are well documented.
Among the IPS report’s findings? Between 1980 and 2018, the tax obligations of America’s billionaires, measured as a percentage of their wealth, decreased by 79%.
In the face of a global pandemic, headlines have trumpeted the beneficence of billionaires who are donating what amounts to as little as 0.00001% of their fortunes to help their fellow humans in need.
Growing income inequality has only increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April 15, since Jan. 1, Jeff Bezos’ fortune increased by an estimated $25 billion. This increase, in less than four months, is larger than the $23.9 billion Gross Domestic Product of Honduras in 2018.
By virtue of their accumulated wealth the growing class of billionaires is in a position to acquire even more power, property and money with the opportunity to acquire businesses, done in by the COVID-19 pandemic, at bargain basement prices.
Republicans who have historically railed against programs which they see as “income redistribution” seem just fine with massive tax cuts that have raised the deficit and increasingly shifted the burden of maintaining essential services” to low and middle-income families who are the least able to pay.
We should be mindful of the admonition of Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis who warned “We can have democracy in this country or we can have wealth, concentrated in the hands of a few, but we cannot have both.”
Charles Uphoff
Fitchburg
