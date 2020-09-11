Charles Uphoff: Barr is ignorant of voting law

Dear Editor: In a recent interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Attorney General William Barr argued that “logic” tells him absentee and mail-in ballots would be vulnerable to “counterfeiting by foreign countries or anyone else” and he didn’t seem to know that the president’s urging his supporters to vote twice, in the same election, is a federal crime.
Attorney General Barr might want to familiarize himself with federal statutes concerning elections.
II. Conduct Actionable as Federal Election Fraud, Intimidation, Or Suppression
The following activities provide a basis for federal prosecution
• Multiple voting in a federal election (52 U.S.C. §§ 10307(c), 10307(e), 20511
As for the threat of counterfeiting ballots, to be counted, absentee or mail-in ballots must contain a valid signature that is matched with the signature on-file for a registered voter, along with the signature of a witness at the time of signing. This reflects incredible ignorance on the part of an attorney general, who is charged with enforcing and upholding the law.
Charles Uphoff
Fitchburg
