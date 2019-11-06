Dear Editor: According to data provided by Donald Trump's own Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1,274,000 fewer new jobs were added to the economy in the 33 months since he took office than were added to the economy in Barack Obama's last 33 months in office, and the annual deficit has doubled to more than $1 trillion. Added to that, my 401(k) lost more than $4,000 last quarter and Donald Trump still wants us to believe this is the best economy ever? I think it's time to tell corporate America we need a new CEO.
Charles Uphoff
Fitchburg
