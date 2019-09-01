Dear Editor: While some of the facts cited in Joel McNally's Aug. 24 opinion piece are correct, such as the outlawing of automatic firearms in 1934, other things stated are incorrect.
For one thing, there is no coherent definition of an "assault rifle." The Army refers to the M-16 and its successors as assault weapons; these are all capable of both automatic and semi-automatic fire (automatic fire is a firearm firing as long as the trigger is pulled; a semi-automatic firearm fires one bullet per trigger pull, with the exhaust gases of the fired cartridge expelling the empty shell casing and bringing the next cartridge into the chamber).
A Tommy gun is an automatic firearm. The AR-15 and similar firearms are semi-automatic firearms, so that is one major difference, which you failed to note (on purpose? A lack of knowledge?).
No handheld firearm of any sort is capable of firing 600 rounds in a minute. It may fire at that rate, but even with a round magazine like the Tommy gun, no handheld firearm can hold 600 rounds. The weight of those rounds would make it impossible to use. The heat generated by 600 rounds fired in one burst (if it were possible) would cause the firearm to seize up. In movies, of course, guns fire an extraordinary number of bullets, but that is the product of screen-writers, not of firearms engineering.
This opinion piece is written to terrify, not to inform.
Charles Sutton
Uxbridge, Massachusetts
