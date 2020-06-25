Charles Shoemaker: Those arrested should pay for State Street damage

Dear Editor: The city should add up the costs of the damage and looting on State Street and pass it along to those people who were arrested. If it comes to $1 million (low ball), divide by the number arrested — say 500. However to make it more fair, the people who were arrested when the most damage was done, or arrested for looting should be given a higher portion to pay. That might take away some 300 people from the 500. Thus 200 of the greatest law breakers would pay. This added on to any other fines or jail time. If they refuse to pay, extend their stay in jail allowing them $10 per day ($5,000 restitution would mean 500 days extra in jail) but also make them pay for their own food, etc. for the extra jail time. No three square meals a day at taxpayer expense. Maybe if future problem makers knew that there was a financial penalty tacked on, they would be less likely to destroy property.