Dear Editor: I enjoyed your article about Samba Baldeh. I have been working with him for the past two years on projects related to Madison's nine sister cities around the world. Samba is largely responsible for creating the sister city relationship with Kanifing in The Gambia, and recently fostered a new relationship with Bahir-Dar in Ethiopia. He was also the primary organizer of a major event last April at MATC entitled "Celebrate Madison's Sister Cities" designed to bring together representatives of local organizations that foster international understanding. The event was such a success that we plan to repeat it this coming April and, hopefully, in years to come. This is one of Samba's major accomplishments.
Above all, Samba has proven to be creative, hardworking, and extremely supportive of any activities that "build bridges," as he puts it, among various communities inside and outside of Madison. He is also very approachable. It is a pleasure working with him. We applaud his commitment to the City Council and to his adopted city of Madison.
Your article had only one error in it. Jerreh Kujabi and Kaba Bah are president and vice president respectively of the Madison-Kanifing Sister City Committee, not the Sister City Collaboration Committee, which is the group that supports and coordinates activities of all nine of Madison's sister cities, including Kanifing.
Charles J. James, chair
Sister City Collaboration Committee
Madison
