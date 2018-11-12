Dear Editor: I read the op/ed "In the face of hatred, racism, we must act" with great interest. I have heard Ulrich Rosenhagen speak a number of times. He is articulate and eloquent, which comes across clearly in his article. His remarks resonate with those of us who understand his story.
Speaking of which, I have a story of my own. When I was first in Germany, way back in the last century, I saw a large object that looked to me like a war memorial in the town where I was staying. I didn't know the German word for it, so created what I thought would be the correct word: "Kriegsdenkmal," which means literally "war memorial." When I told my friends that I had seen a "Kriegsdenkmal," they laughed and said "No, no, it's called a 'Kriegerdenkmal.' We do not memorialize war, we memorialize those who died in wars!"
I appreciate the correction!
Charles J. James
Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee
Madison
