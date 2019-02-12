Dear Editor: I am writing in support of the candidacy of Diane Farsetta to become an alder in District 12 on Madison's City Council. I've known Diane and her work with the Madison-Ainaro Sister City Association, since I joined the Sister City Collaboration Committee in 2012 and which I now chair. Diane is reliable, hardworking, and even-tempered. She took on difficult tasks and performed them well, often well beyond the proverbial call of duty. Everybody on the SCCC admires her and her dedication to public service. She would be an excellent member of the council. I hope that the residents of District 12 quickly learn who Diane Farsetta is and what she would bring to the Madison community. I wish her good luck during the upcoming primary election!
Charles J. James
Madison
