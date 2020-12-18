Charles Frisk: We must call out fascism when we see it

Dear Editor: Trump has spurred the advance of fascism, but it has been on the rise since Reagan. When Hitler was rising to power he said he would make Germany "great again." Does that sound familiar?
The characteristics of fascist regimes:
• Disdain for human rights — the people in fascist regimes are persuaded that human rights can be ignored in cases of need.
Under G.W. Bush torture was justified at Guantanamo because it was necessary for national security.
Under Trump we’ve seen basic human rights of immigrants trampled because it is necessary to protect white America from the brown scourge coming across our borders.
• Identification of enemies as a unifying cause — for Hitler it was Jews, for Trump it is immigrants, people of color, liberals, scientists, and the legitimate press.
• Controlled mass media — Trump has neutered the legitimate press by his constant complaints of “fake news." Hitler had Joseph Goebbels as his Minister of Propaganda; Trump has Limbaugh, Beck, Hannity and Carlson.
• Disagreement is treason — former Trump advisor Steve Bannon called for Dr. Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray to be beheaded, and to display their heads on pikes outside the White House. Trump ally Rick Wiles has called for Trump to execute Democrats, the news media, and scientists because that’s what they deserve.
The media has given the Republican Party a pass, under the logic that they don’t agree with Trump’s attempts to undermine democracy. Only a tiny handful of Republicans have criticized Trump for undermining the election, while 222 Republican Congress members are willing to back him.
The majority of Republicans are all-in for the destruction of democracy in the U.S. The Republican Party is now fascist in both method and intent, and the legitimate press needs to start calling them out on it.
Charles Frisk
Green Bay
