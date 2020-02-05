Charles Frisk: Under Trump, the figurative swamp grows while real ones suffer

Dear Editor: In recent years we’ve heard the expression “draining the swamp” a great deal in regard to politics in this country. The definition of this euphemism varies dramatically depending on which party is using it. To Democrats it refers to eliminating the outsize control that money from corporations and billionaires exert on political decisions. For Republicans it is kind of hard to figure out what they mean by draining the swamp, but it seems to mean eliminating any regulation that interferes with the ability of corporations and billionaires to make more billions.
In my lifetime the two presidents who have contributed the most to building the swamp are Reagan and Trump. Reagan appointed James Watt as Secretary of the Interior and Anne Gorsuch as head of the EPA. Watt did his best to turn the federal agency responsible for protecting federal public lands away from their mission of protection, to a mission of despoiling public lands through unrestricted logging, mining and livestock grazing.
Gorsuch, a lawyer who had spent her entire career fighting environmental regulations at the behest of polluting industries, shut down the EPA as an effective protector of the environment for Reagan’s two terms.
Trump has managed to be as anti-environment as Reagan; he has given us David Bernhardt, a former oil industry and big-ag lobbyist as Secretary of Interior, and Andrew Wheeler, a pro-coal energy lobbyist as Secretary of the EPA.
Having anti-environmentalists as heads of environmental agencies makes a difference. Wheeler recently announced EPA rule changes removing protections from many bodies of water. Intermittent streams (those that don’t flow year-round), and isolated water bodies and wetlands will no longer be protected. Trout Unlimited has determined that this will eliminate protection for 20% of the nation’s stream miles including 113,400 miles in Wisconsin.
About 50% of the nation’s wetlands will lose federal protection. These isolated wetlands perform the same functions as all wetlands; recharging groundwater, reducing flooding, filtering out pollutants and providing habitat for fish and wildlife.
Under Trump, the euphemistic swamp is growing by leaps and bounds, the real swamps are now open to be drained.
Charles Frisk
Green Bay
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.