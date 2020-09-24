Charles Frisk: Trump golfs while the West Coast burns

Dear Editor: Nero fiddled while Rome burned, and Trump golfs while California and Oregon burn. When Trump finally visited California weeks after the fires started, he refused to admit that climate change had anything to do with the fires, saying, “Temperatures will start getting cooler.” Of course temperatures will get cooler; in three months it will be winter, but that doesn’t mean that the climate isn’t warming.
If climate change proceeds unabated we will witness the greatest extinction rate ever. Trump and the Republican Party are all right with that. They don’t seem concerned that future generations won’t have the opportunity to see polar bears, loons and coral reefs.
However, the price to be paid is much greater than that. Without action, much of the world will become too hot and dry to support human life and agriculture. Humans die much harder than wildlife. Imagine a world in which much of the population of Africa, South America and Asia is trying to move north. That could be the tipping point to ending civilization on Earth as we know it.
There could be no greater contrast than between climate change denier, Trump, and Biden. Biden has laid out a sweeping proposal that calls for the United States to achieve a carbon-free power sector by 2035, and to commit a $2 trillion investment in his first four years of office for green energy and infrastructure to combat climate change.
If you care about the future of mankind, Biden is the clear choice for president!
Charles Frisk
Green Bay
