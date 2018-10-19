Dear Editor: Walker’s TV ads are promoting him as the “pro-public education” governor. This is the ultimate chutzpah, kind of like Trump running as a champion of human rights. Walker cuts $1.2 billion from public education funding in his time in office, puts $800 million of it back, and describes that as an increase in funding.
He describes Act 10, which eliminated all union rights for teachers, as a plus for education. The ultimate impact of Act 10 has been to greatly reduce the quality and quantity of young people willing to go into education. I went into education knowing I would never get rich, but when the teachers union was in place, I knew I could earn a living wage and would have adequate health insurance and a good pension program. A young person going into education today knows that the only way to be assured of those things is to go to Minnesota to teach.
Walker has greatly expanded the voucher program, which takes funding from public schools and gives it to students to attend private religious and for profit schools. This has been a catastrophe for public schools. Eighty percent of the students receiving vouchers were already attending private schools, so in most cases the vouchers have just been a mechanism to divert taxpayer money from public to private schools.
Walker is not a friend of public education, if you really believe public education is important for Wisconsin, vote for Tony Evers.
Charles Frish
Green Bay
