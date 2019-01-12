Dear Editor: Wisconsinites have a well-deserved reputation as people who love the outdoors. With such strong support for protecting our natural resources, many voters naively believe that the politicians also share their enthusiasm for protecting the environment. However if they have been paying attention to what has been happening in Madison they should be aware that Wisconsin’s natural resources have been under assault by a very anti-environmental administration.
With the defeat of Walker by Evers in the last election most environmentalists breathed a sigh of relief. However, we face the harsh reality that the Republicans still control the Legislature.
What can Wisconsin voters do to ensure that state government cares about protecting Wisconsin’s environment? The most obvious thing would be to vote the Republicans out of power by electing a Democratic majority. But with the extreme gerrymandering of the districts the possibility of that happening is remote.
The real power to force the Legislature to protect our environment lies with Republican voters. Republican legislators receive millions from industries that benefit from the elimination of environmental regulations and they realize that most voters have no idea how they vote on environmental issues, so they have little incentive to vote for environmental protection.
If enough Republican voters become knowledgeable on how their elected representatives vote on environmental legislation, and let those legislators know that if they don’t protect the environment they will lose their votes, positive change could occur. If you have no idea how your legislators vote on the environment, go to the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters website. If you believe conservation is important, and the person you vote for has a less than 50 percent rating, you are voting against your own best interests and it is time to put some pressure on that legislator, or vote them out of office.
Charles Frisk
Green Bay
