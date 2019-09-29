Dear Editor: Dr. Schmidt gets just about everything wrong. I'll touch briefly on a few of the more important points. The militia is, and was, composed of civilians serving voluntarily and providing their own arms. It was not, and is not, composed exclusively of men, nor has any such restriction ever existed. The term, "well regulated," is colloquial and would, in more modern vernacular, read, "well equipped." The commas serve to separate the dependent clauses from the independent clause as well as indicating a pause, such as one would employ in speech. It was as common a literary device then as it is now. The plain meaning of the Second Amendment lies in the independent clause. The Second Amendment is, in fact, enshrined as a fundamental right, for we truly have only those rights which we can defend. And finally, the Founders, in their wisdom, didn't say anything about firearms in the Second Amendment. The term they used, deliberately so, was "arms." That term was defined then as it is now. Any instrument which can be brought to bear against an enemy in the prosecution of war. That the Founders understood this is inarguable. That it was their intention to ensure that the people were in possession of such arms for the express purpose of waging war against a tyrannical government is also inarguable, since they had just done that very thing.
Charles E. Johnson, Sr.
Blue Springs, Missouri
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.