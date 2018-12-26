Dear Editor: Thank you to Paul Terranova ("It's time to change the conversation about the Tree Lane Apartments") for standing with the residents of Tree Lane and other low-income complexes in Madison. I am now living near Boston. I keep in touch with TCT via the internet.
I was the director of Madison-area Urban Ministry for 25 years. In this capacity, I worked extensively with the people of Tree Lane. I was engaged with a large coalition of faith communities in the Madison area. These folks were wonderful in their concern for low-income people, but few actually got to know any of them personally.
I still remember Madison as a wonderful community with much potential. Unfortunately, the social and structural barriers in Madison separating people by income are powerful and persistent.
I applaud community leaders like Paul Terranova and Alex Gee for their persistent and long-term engagement in attempting to reduce these barriers. When we actually meet one another and work together for the betterment of our community, we will be less governed by economic stereotypes.
Then we will be more able to value and access the resources possessed by all of our citizens.
Charles D. Pfeifer
Woburn, Massachusetts
