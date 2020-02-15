Charles Clark: Where are today's Margaret Chase Smiths?

Dear Editor: In the late '40s and early '50s, Joe McCarthy and other political leaders from both political parties trampled over democratic values and individual freedoms, doing so, ironically, in the name of protecting them. With his meteoric rise to fame and power in the U.S. Senate, McCarthy used his power to exploit the fear of communism in our post-WWII country, often disregarding the truth in favor of his own political power and fame.
The era of McCarthyism was truly a witch hunt that destroyed the lives of thousands of American citizens. Most citizens, made fearful as much by the possibility of being a target of McCarthy’s accusations and falsehoods as by the fear of communism, chose to ignore this abuse of power, with its falsehoods, hate and character assassination.
Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, a Republican, was not only the first woman to serve in both the House and the Senate, but also one of the first persons to speak out publicly against McCarthy on the Senate floor in her “Declaration of Conscience” speech. (Google it! It’s important reading for today!) In that speech she said “It is high time we stopped thinking politically as Republicans and Democrats about elections and started thinking patriotically as Americans.” She also added that she “did not want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry, and Smear.”
There is an obvious parallel between the use of power by McCarthy and by Trump. Unfortunately, I see no parallel between Margaret Chase Smith, who displayed the courage to speak out against malfeasance by someone of power in her own party, and today’s Republicans, who, except for one, do not have the courage to make an honest and public declaration of conscience.
Charles Clark
Platteville
