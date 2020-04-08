Charles Clark: Voters should see through Trump's incompetence

Dear Editor: I started reading Scott Walker’s long-winded op-ed about Trump’s wonderful leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic affecting our country. I got through the first paragraph, a fairly generic political suck-up to his buddy Trump that didn’t surprise me. However, after reading the first sentence of the second paragraph, stating that Trump from the very start “proved himself ahead of the curve,” I couldn’t continue.

I guess I should have known better after reading the title of the article itself, but the blatant “head of the curve” falsehood made it very clear. If I read any further, it would be like listening to Big Brother in a reconvened “1984” world. Sadly, I also knew the Walker/Trump believers would religiously savor every word, but I knew I couldn't subject myself to any more of Walker's lies. I had more than enough of them and his self-serving leadership — leadership not unlike Trump's — for eight years. Hopefully, for the sake of our country, enough others will finally see through Trump’s incompetence, and we’ll only have to put up with Trump's record setting presidency of lies for only four years.