Charles Clark: Trump, Limbaugh two peas in a pod

Dear Editor: I read a political cartoon recently that said, “Giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh is like giving Jeffrey Dahmer a Best Chef award.”
Now Limbaugh, our country’s latest recipient of an award that up to recently had a reputation of being a well-deserved award to thank our nation’s best, is even now downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, just as our current president has done up until about two weeks ago. This week Limbaugh said, “I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. ... I’m dead right on this. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”
Limbaugh seems to be a slower learner than our president, but overall, Trump and Limbaugh are two peas in a pod.
Charles Clark
Platteville
