Charles Clark: Limbaugh supporter blind to the truth

Dear Editor: The logic and evidence offered in Laura Sathre’s justification for giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh completely astounds me. Limbaugh a saver of AM radio, a fact checker, someone offering clarification on topics, hardly! Not even close! Almost a 180 from the truth.
This is a guy who, like Trump, has done anything and everything to polarize the people of our country and nothing to bring us together. Limbaugh has insisted it was unfair to blame white Americans for slavery, has blamed gay marriage for the decline of Christianity, and has attempted to slut-shame a woman seeking coverage for contraception. In general, Laura’s hero has a history of being racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist. Other than that, however, perhaps he’s a nice guy, and at least he saved AM radio.
It appears that Laura has attended the online and on-air school of FOX News, at least as infamous for honesty and integrity as Trump University. Laura obviously hasn’t done any of her own fact checking outside of her FOX classroom, letting Rush do all that for her. "There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
Charles Clark
Platteville
