Charles Clark: Helmer letter repeats Trump talking points

Dear Editor: My goodness! Sallie Helmer sounds like a perfectly brainwashed Trump disciple. With little evidence (actually none) to back up what she writes, she’s in the typical Trump fantasy world of paranoia and ready to blame everyone else but Trump for his woes. No use bring up facts to her. She’s too programmed to accept anything but Trump's lies.
Charles Clark
Platteville
