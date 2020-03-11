Ceri Jenkins: MMSD should start suspending activities

Dear Editor: I am writing to express my extreme concern over the lack of pro-action by our school system in addressing the recently declared pandemic of Covid. We are facing an urgent need to adopt a policy of social isolation in our school system. MMSD has released no guidance to parents about the process to address and adapt to this changing reality. We need an immediate phaseout of large public gatherings and a plan for school closures or virtual classes in the coming weeks.
Every child in large group settings can become paths to exposing vulnerable adults in our communities to serious illness and death. Thankfully, most children have not had adverse outcomes, based on data from other countries. But we know that adults are suffering grave consequences. With my own three kids, they are in settings with approximately 3,000 other students (plus staff and teachers) each day. NOW is the time to limit contact, exposure and outside school events. And to plan for a time in the near future when classes will be suspended.
I see so many schools having large public events this week. While of course these events support and build community — it is time to suspend them, in fact for the SAKE of our communities. We cannot continue to gather hundreds of people together in public places during the worst international pandemic in 100 years. MMSD must consider suspending these events immediately, for all of our sake.
Ceri Jenkins
Madison
