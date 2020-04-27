Cecilia Goldschmidt: If you can help others financially, now's the time

Dear Editor: As federal stimulus checks begin to get sent out and deposited into millions of U.S. citizens’ and permanent residents’ bank accounts in the weeks to come, it is important to pause and consider this as an opportunity to put our money where our mouths are on issues of equity and justice. This is an incredibly vulnerable time for folks, and many people who were recently very financially comfortable are now finding themselves in positions of uncertainty and anxiety. However, we know that not everyone has been equally harmed by this pandemic. In particular, undocumented workers have never had access to our country’s safety net programs such as Medicaid and unemployment benefits, and unsurprisingly, the federal government has also excluded them from receiving the stimulus checks.