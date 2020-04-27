Cecilia Goldschmidt: If you can help others financially, now's the time

Dear Editor: As federal stimulus checks begin to get sent out and deposited into millions of U.S. citizens’ and permanent residents’ bank accounts in the weeks to come, it is important to pause and consider this as an opportunity to put our money where our mouths are on issues of equity and justice. This is an incredibly vulnerable time for folks, and many people who were recently very financially comfortable are now finding themselves in positions of uncertainty and anxiety. However, we know that not everyone has been equally harmed by this pandemic. In particular, undocumented workers have never had access to our country’s safety net programs such as Medicaid and unemployment benefits, and unsurprisingly, the federal government has also excluded them from receiving the stimulus checks.
I am so grateful that local community leaders in Dane County have put forth immense grassroots efforts to create and raise funds for the Latinx Consortium for Action (LCA) COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, where 100% of funds raised are being distributed to undocumented Latinx workers and small immigrant-owned businesses. If, like me, you have been fortunate enough to not have any disruptions in your pay from your job and you fit within the income bracket to be receiving a stimulus check, I urge you to redistribute these funds to where they are most urgently needed in our community. You can donate to the LCA COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund through the Centro Hispano website: http://www.micentro.org/LCA-COVID-19-relief.html.
Cecilia Goldschmidt
Madison
