Dear Editor: Last Monday morning, I arrived to work to receive several messages from clients that they were not going to be able to attend their therapy sessions that day due to fears of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Over the weekend, ICE had detained 83 individuals in Wisconsin, 20 of whom were in Dane County. My clients — the majority of whom are Latinx families who have been impacted by child sexual abuse — already face extensive barriers in being able to heal and move forward from their trauma.
Their trauma-related symptoms often create challenges at school, work and home, and their interaction with the criminal justice system can further increase stress and fears. The exact impact of the trauma is unique for each family, but one thing that I am constantly struck by is how incredibly resilient and resourceful the children, teens and caregivers are who I get to work with, from developing coping strategies that will assist them in being able to testify in court to pursuing their interests in school to setting aside time each week to focus on healing and attend therapy.
What is clear is that ICE (with its annual budget in 2018 of $7.6 billion) leaves devastating trauma and increased safety concerns in its wake. Multiple reports have shown that fears of interaction with ICE have been a major factor for immigrant families in missed medical appointments, decreased school attendance, and decreased reporting of violent crimes such as sexual abuse. It is imperative that we (particularly white folks in Madison) resist the current administration’s attempts to dehumanize immigrants of color, and instead focus on how to support families experiencing these traumas as well as how to prevent ICE from asserting its power in our community in the future.
Cecilia Goldschmidt
Madison
