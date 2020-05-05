Cathy Kaye: Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order will save lives

Dear Editor: I am writing to express my full support for Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order, including his recent extension of that order. The number of COVID-19 deaths is continuing to rise in Wisconsin although we have slowed the increase, thanks in large part to Gov. Evers' wisdom in enacting the Safer at Home order. This is absolutely not the right time to return to business as usual even though that is what some foolish protesters have called for. We need to look at the facts and act now to save lives. I appreciate Gov. Evers' actions, which will save many lives.
Cathy Kaye
Milwaukee
