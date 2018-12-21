Dear Editor: I live in Mineral Point and am a mother, grandmother, as well as a retired family medicine physician who practiced in this area for 30 years. I have major interest in the health of my family, my patients and our community. And I have intense concerns about the health of our environment, which contributes critical components to our health.
The proposed ATC transmission lines from Dubuque to Middleton will damage our unique environment and will be a threat to the health of each and all of us. And we don't need the power here!
Being in the beauty of the land that Mother Nature created is a key component of the physical, psychological and spiritual health of each and all of us. The Driftless Area in southwest Wisconsin is a nationally unique environment that is visited by many for its beauty and personally renewing properties. Any destruction of these characteristics will reduce its special ability to improve health and generate well-being.
In addition to these concerns and due to them, the lines will negatively impact our economy. Property values will decrease significantly. There will be a decrease in tourism. There will be a potential decrease in new young members to our communities due to their concerns about the lines. And our rates will go up -- so we are asked to sacrifice much to give profit to the few; just to build and maintain the lines investors are guaranteed a 10 percent return.
And again, we do not need the power here.
The ATC lines proposed will negatively impact our health, our environment, our personal expenses and our communities. I oppose them. I hope you lend your voice in opposition as well. [Go to driftlessconservancy.org for instructions]
Cathryn Kaiser
Mineral Point
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.