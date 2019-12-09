Dear Editor: Recent news stories involving President Trump have only reinforced what I consider a very scary pattern. He is eagerly working to reinstate the federal death penalty (in contrast to general public as well as scholarly opinion). In this context it may be worth remembering that he spent his own money to advocate for the death penalty in a famous case in New York years ago, despite the accused being exonerated by DNA evidence.
Recently we have seen him politicizing the orderly processing of serious misconduct charges within the military. He has tried more than once to encourage and normalize brutality in some areas of law enforcement. He has made numerous pronouncements regarding who should be “locked up” or considered a traitor, and he has used his powers of pardon in unusual and idiosyncratic ways. I could go on regarding his apparent yearning for and sense of entitlement to “off with their heads” powers. For citizens and public officials who feel politically intimidated at the idea of standing up to him, just wait until he has garnered even more control over the military, the justice system and law enforcement. Better to speak up now.
Catherine Treece
Madison
