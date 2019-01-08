Dear Editor: I will be giving a talk titled “Keeping Your Child Safe in a High Tech World” on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeview Lutheran Church (4001 Mandrake Road on the corner of Mandrake Road and Northport Drive) in Madison. I am an independent researcher and author and webmaster of www.ElectricalPollution.com.
We have all noticed children, and adults, with their noses glued to their screens. This isn’t just annoying, it has serious detrimental cognitive effects, especially for children. These effects can range from mild behavioral problems to serious psychiatric disorders that improve markedly or disappear when use of screen technology is stopped or dramatically curtailed.
Children’s mental health providers Dr. Victoria Dunckley and Nicholas Kardaras discuss their clinical experience with eliminating or minimizing screen time in their books "Reset Your Child’s Brain" and "Glow Kids," respectively. Their experiences should raise serious questions about whether screens should be used at all in early education and whether and how they should be used in later years. Additionally, their experiences question whether screen time should have a place in group homes or correctional facilities since they seem to cause, not minimize, behavior problems and impair optimal treatment.
Screen devices also emit radiofrequency (RF)/microwave radiation which causes oxidative damage, causes and promotes cancer growth, and is an endocrine disrupter. Depression, anxiety, irritability, poor sleep, lowered pain threshold, and cognitive, cardiac and neurological effects are all causally supported as resulting from RF exposure.
Catherine Kleiber
Waterloo
