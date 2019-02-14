Dear Editor: District 13 covers a large area with many different neighborhoods, each with its own particular strengths and challenges. I've lived in the district for over 30 years, and I don't recall a single candidate for alder in that time who has devoted as much time and energy as Tag Evers to understanding the needs of the district as a whole and to addressing the systemic problems we face: affordable housing and transportation, racial equity, social justice and climate change.
In my opinion, he is the most inspiring candidate of the four in the race for District 13. He is the most committed to combating racial disparities and protecting our environment. He works hard to understand all aspects of an issue and to work toward a just and ethical solution. He is both a good listener and a strong leader who is skilled at building community and consensus. He will work tirelessly for all the neighborhoods in our district. I’ll be voting for Tag Evers and encourage other District 13 residents to join me.
Catherine Jagoe
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.