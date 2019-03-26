Dear Editor: TJ Mertz has been on the frontlines fighting for Madison public schools and for the Madison community for many years. As a member of the School Board, his encyclopedic and expert knowledge of school issues — including the often dizzying ins and outs of MMSD’s budget — makes him a truly visionary and indispensable representative. As Madison schools deal with many top-down and prepackaged initiatives that prioritize regimentation and claim results based on sometimes spurious data, TJ’s commitment to asking the difficult questions — to making “good trouble” in the words of the iconic John Lewis — is precisely what we need on the board, and in government as a whole. He understands the structural issues that must be addressed to truly deal with diversity, and he respects and values students, teachers and the families who make up our community. TJ has done an outstanding job on the School Board, and we are proud to support him again. Please join us in voting for TJ Mertz on April 2.
Patricia Castañeda-Tucker, Victoria Gutierrez, Donna Vukelich-Selva and Alfonso Zepeda-Capistrán
Madison
