Casey Garhart and Peter Johnson: It's time for Madison to reduce its inequity endemic

Dear Editor: There has been much controversy in town over current State Street decor that resulted from the recent protests. Should Madison leave it or remove it now?
Many Madisonians seem to believe that removing the current decor will return the city to the way things were.
The way things were is why there are protests. Black lives do not seem to matter much, and many other lives are unnecessarily impaired by the local white privilege and wealth inequity.
Removing the protest decor will only exacerbate the unrest.
The murals remind the city of the suffering caused by white privilege and wealth inequity that Madison must remedy.
The removal of Colonel Heg has also stirred much controversy. He left Madison at the start of the Civil War to fight for an end to the oppression of African Americans and lost his life. Would he not be proud to lose his statue 167 years later for the same cause? What a legacy for an activist.
Madison now has the opportunity to create its own activist legacy by reducing the inequity endemic in the city. As Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Casey Garhart and Peter Johnson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!