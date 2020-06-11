Carrie Scherpelz: State Street murals show resilience of Madison community

Dear Editor: Recently, I walked over to State Street to see the effect of several nights of rioting and looting on my neighborhood. I wanted to see all of the sad, boarded-up storefronts for myself.

I was braced to experience anger and despair at the destruction. Instead I stumbled upon the joy of creation.

I saw groups of artists busily painting murals that inspired hope and solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter. I saw merchants setting out tables and chairs, open for business. “Come on in” was scrawled on all the plywood doors standing ajar.

What I saw was the resilience of our community in the face of a pandemic, a depression, and civil unrest. It practically took my breath away.

Karin Wolf of the City of Madison and Michelle Morrison of visitdowntownmadison.com are facilitating this marvel. The murals are reminiscent of those on the remaining segments of the Berlin Wall, visited by millions of tourists every year.

Carrie Scherpelz