Dear Editor: In her column last week, "Evers should enact a bold climate change agenda," Margaret Krome outlined a smart path forward for Wisconsin. Our state can lead the nation in strategies to slow climate change, adapt to a new normal and prepare for an even more challenging future — if our leaders will name the problem and unleash Wisconsin ingenuity, creating many new jobs in the process.
Climate action can also bridge the political divide in Wisconsin and in Washington. We’re off to a good start with bipartisan legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last month. If passed, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would reduce America's emissions by at least 40 percent within 12 years. Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats, please tackle this urgent issue together without delay.
Carrie Scherpelz
Madison
