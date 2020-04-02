Carrie Rothburd: Maia Pearson will change MMSD for the better

Dear Editor: In early 2019, Maia Pearson and I began to work together as founding members of South Madison Unite! Unaffiliated and unfunded, we organized community meetings, met with city staff, developers, and alders, and recruited South Side neighbors to actively oppose the proposed destruction of South Madison’s only full-service supermarket.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Maia’s common sense and knowledge, her practical approach to challenges, her energy, commitment, and life-long relationships with South Madison residents were crucial to the success of our campaign. As a spokesperson for Madison’s communities most affected by economic, health, housing, social and educational disparities, Maia proved she has the rare ability to speak her mind while listening to other perspectives.

This and Maia’s many other attributes — intelligence, passion, compassion, knowledge of local history, and her sharp analysis of the conditions that have created and perpetuated inequity in our schools and our community — make her my choice for Madison’s school board. Maia knows Madison’s public schools as a student, mother, and as an active member of the South Madison community. I trust Maia to bring her honest, thorough, reasoned, resourceful, and distinctive voice to the Madison School Board. She will keep us all authentic, honest, and committed to change for the better.