Carrie Johnson: Evers should issue a mask mandate

Dear Editor: I agree with you wholeheartedly on a mandate for face masks.
I wear one all the time as I am high-risk.
I only go to the grocery store once every two weeks. I am retired so I don’t go anywhere.
I would love for the governor to order a mandate on face masks.
He can fight the legislators, it buys us some time at least to get people to wear them, even for just a week.
Close the bars.
Gov. Evers needs to start the fight, no matter what the outcome, he has to at least try, and keep pushing, not give up, which I feel he has done since the ruling.
I admire Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her fight against her state's Republican legislators. When she got shot down, she got right back up and fought them again and is winning.
She has a good legal counsel behind her, and has found different statutes allowing her to keep her orders in force for her state.
We need this from Gov. Evers. He needs to fight and keep fighting for people of our great state!
Carrie Johnson
Cadott
