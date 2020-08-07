Carousel Bayrd: Lindsay Lemmer will give us the best Assembly representation

Dear Editor: I first got to know Lindsay Lemmer in her role as president of the Wisconsin Chapter of NOW. I have been impressed with Lindsay’s commitment to women’s health and reproductive rights, and her skill in advocacy and building coalitions. She’s used those skills as a local elected official as well, working to get things done for her constituents on Madison’s east side as an elected member of the City Council. I am proud to have endorsed her in her campaign for state representative because I have confidence in Lindsay as someone with integrity, knowledge of policy, compassion, and a tireless dedication to making the world a better place. She’ll be a fabulous state representative at a time when we need the best representation possible in the Capitol. Sincerely,
Carousel Bayrd
Dane County Board Supervisor
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!