Dear Editor: I am writing to urge you to take action against the planned ATC Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line. I am a nurse from a small southwestern Wisconsin town, and I see three key reasons to oppose:
1) RATE INCREASES. Before ATC approved many new power lines in the state, we had the lowest electric rates in the Midwest; now we have the second-highest rates. Over 50 percent of our current bill is money used to pay debt for 11 previous ATC lines. The new line will add even more debt and add to your bill. Friends of Gov. Walker, lucky enough to invest in safe utility bonds from this proposed line, will earn a guaranteed 12 percent, or more, profit for the next 44 years. Find useful details at driftlessdefenders.com and facebook.com/govwalkerstopatc/.
2) WE DON’T NEED THE LINE. All research, even by the state, has determined that power use is declining. Therefore, the huge investment, estimated to be $20-30 billion to build and maintain this line over its lifetime, is unnecessary. Keep in mind that if the CHC line is approved, we will be investing in old technology rather than sustainable local approaches.
3) DAMAGE TO LAND AND PROPERTY. The towers, in places 195 feet high, will blight the beautiful landscape that draws tourists to our area (tourism brings $21 billion and 117 million visitors each year); decrease property values up to 50 percent, and remove rich farm land. Each tower will have a below-ground base equivalent of a multistory building, and a 150-foot-wide swath of unusable land.
WHAT CAN YOU DO? The ATC line can be stopped by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, a group in which all three members have been appointed by the governor, most recently his friend and former chief of staff. Contact them.
Carolyn White
Mount Horeb
