Carolyn Michaelis Berard: Anger toward teachers is misplaced

Dear Editor: I am a Madison teacher and parent. Over the past several days, there has been a lot of anger and frustration directed at teachers because parents and community members are upset about MMSD's plan for starting the year with virtual learning. I think all of this negative energy is misdirected. The decision to offer virtual learning was made by the administration because they decided that it was the best choice for our community at this time, not because teachers "demanded" it. Instead of teacher bashing, we need to work together as a community to support one another, take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, and make the investments needed so that school buildings can be safely opened for students and staff when community spread is better controlled.
Carolyn Michaelis Berard
Madison
