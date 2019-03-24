Dear Editor: Tag Evers, candidate for District 13 alder, has shown a real grasp of the challenges and opportunities facing our diverse district and a willingness to do the hard work of moving us forward while preserving the unique features of our neighborhoods.
Tag’s approach to Edgewood High School's plans for developing its athletic field and expanding its use is illustrative. While keeping an open mind, he has made a realistic assessment of facts, needs and concerns; importantly, he has demonstrated respect for the efforts of neighbors who have united in support of fellow neighbors who will be harmed. Tag’s stance aligns well with the actions of the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association and the city. DMNA voted 18-1 to oppose the school's plans for a stadium with lights and amplified sound in strong support of the neighborhood. The city has notified the school that current use of the field violates its approved zoning and that the city will proceed with enforcement action if the school continues to provide programming beyond what is legally permitted.
Significant issues are often also difficult ones. Tag has the combination of competence, commitment and character to represent our varied neighborhoods effectively.
Tag's mix of passion and thoughtfulness will be a great asset to our district as it faces a formidable list of concerns — including affordable housing, racial equity, transportation, livable neighborhoods and the environment — that Tag has identified as district priorities. Tag Evers has my vote for alder in District 13.
Carolyn Hogg
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.