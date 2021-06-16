Carolyn Coles: Madison on the right track with equity team

Dear Editor: Wow! I love that this young woman (Kristy Kumar) is leading the way with such inclusive ideas. I agree that the (local) government holds a barrier to equitable access and am simultaneously applauding the work of this team.
I hope that other cities take an initiative such as this seriously. I am impressed that Madison seems to align its other departments in the work so the brunt of change does not rely on one small office with an ill-equipped staff. This staff sure does read as steeped in the work and geared towards change. I do similar work for police departments and wish that more local agencies aligned their entire offices with the understanding that liberation is tied to the unchaining of all facets of oppression.
Good luck team. You have an ally in me.
Carolyn Coles
Wilmington, Delaware
