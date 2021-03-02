Caroline Beidler: COVID-19 isn't the only pandemic as opioid overdoses continue to rise

Dear Editor: Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in America last year, addiction rates have skyrocketed, threatening an already taxed health care system and causing added stress and grief in our communities. Sadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control, over 81,000 overdose deaths occurred in 2020, the highest number ever in a 12-month period.
What is needed now more than ever is broad community support of addiction recovery, but unfortunately, pervasive stigma still prevents many people from accessing the care they need. Many see addiction as a moral failing, not a medical condition that can be treated like cancer, diabetes or heart disease.
As a response to these issues, many in the recovery advocacy community have created new ways to highlight the reality and hope of recovery. For example, a new online story-telling platform called Bright Story Shine (www.brightstoryshine.com) highlights stories of hope and resilience for those struggling with addiction or other mental health challenges. I argue that while this is helpful, more needs to be done.
It is important, especially now, that people know recovery from addiction is possible. We must all work to dispel the myths about addiction and the stigma that surrounds it so that more people can get help. There is light on the other side of the darkness of this disease and those struggling need to hear this reality.
Caroline Beidler
Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.