Dear Editor: Energy use in Wisconsin is flat. There is no need for ATC’s 345,000 kV power line across more than 100 miles of the Driftless Area.
The proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line is old, inefficient technology. It is vulnerable to outages and hackers who could interrupt the whole power grid for thousands — or even millions — of customers. That’s why our U.S. military is building micro-grids for its users.
What if that money went to renewable energy projects like solar panels on our homes and businesses, and small clusters of wind generators that can service local areas? The Public Service Commission works for the public’s good, not for a private company’s.
Caroline Beckett
Blue Mounds
