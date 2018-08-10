Dear Editor: In my junior-year gym class, one boy constantly harassed girls in front of the instructor. The teacher idly sat by, shrugging off the disrespectful comments and neglecting to hold the student accountable. The bullying and lack of action taken by the teacher left the girls feeling helpless, worthless, and angry.
Under the Title IX act, schools are required to both prevent and respond to claims of sexual harassment. They must have an unbiased and immediate process for investigating reported cases.
Yet, the U.S. Department of Justice reports that one out of every four females will be victim to some sort of sexual assault before graduation, and RAINN reports that only 25 percent of reported assaults result in an arrest. Once reported, schools commonly fail to hold the violator responsible for the assault. Perhaps this is because the school doesn’t want that reputation, the violator is their star athlete, or the school has “more important things to deal with.”
To reduce the number of assaults, and increase the number of reported assaults, schools must enforce consistent punishment and protect the young students who are assaulted. If these incidents are swept under the rug, as they often are, the perpetrators will continue living their lives under the impression that their demeaning and sometimes violent acts will result in no punishment for them at all.
It is up to us as a nation to call out the perpetrators. Letting things slide is not the way to change statistics and protect victims.
Caroline Anhalt
Waunakee
