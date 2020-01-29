Carol Weidel: Madison Public Market could not approach Philadelphia's market

Dear Editor: When I read about the proposed Public Market, I often see a comparison to the market in Philadelphia. I see no possibility that the Madison market could approach the Philadelphia Reading Terminal Market. This is a market I grew up with, and visit each time I visit. The old Reading Terminal is two blocks from City Hall in center city. People get there by foot, or public transportation. The market history on it web page reads, “The Reading Terminal Market opened for business on February 22, 1893. The street-level Market reverberated with the sound of trains rumbling overhead. "
I cannot visualize this sort of market working at First and Johnson. How can this have city-wide appeal in a city with a narrow isthmus dividing the city in half? Without serious mass transit carrying thousands of people to work and other destinations in the market area, it will not have the appeal that draws people from the greater metropolitan area.
Carol Weidel
Madison
