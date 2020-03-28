Carol Steinhart: We were warned

Dear Editor: For years we were warned that overuse and misuse of antibiotics would facilitate emergence of antibiotic-resistant pathogens. We were complacent and did nothing. Now we have MRSA and other equally dangerous organisms, which are outsmarting us.
We were warned that overuse and misuse of pesticides would harm beneficial organisms. We were complacent. Now plummeting pollinator populations threaten our food supply.
We were warned of new diseases for which we were not prepared, including the novel coronavirus, scathingly dubbed the “Chinese” virus. We were complacent and did nothing. Now we have the COVID-19 pandemic, which will kill many of us and forever change the lives of many more.
There's a pattern here. Our complacency seems boundless. Although the imperative to control COVID-19 now overrides everything else, the paramount threat of ecosystem collapse and climate disruption, about which we have been warned for decades, is escalating rapidly. Typically, we are doing too little, perhaps too late.
Will we learn from COVID-19? It's past the time when relatively simple, painless steps could have controlled climate change. However, although the necessary action will inevitably put a crimp in our profligate lifestyle it could improve our quality of life. Heel-draggers protest, “But the economy!” COVID-19 is crashing the economy, but addressing the climate crisis need not. We already have, or are developing, the necessary political, economic, social and technological strategies to deal with it.
Consider the consequences of continued complacency.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
