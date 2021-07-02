Carol Steinhart: We need urgent action on climate change

Dear Editor: In August 1947 my grandmother's sisters from Seattle visited us in Cleveland, bringing cool-weather clothes and fur coats, their usual summer wardrobe. For me, this is the most stark, ominous demonstration of climate change yet.
Don't be complacent because we live in Wisconsin. The unprecedented drought and heat throughout the West and Northwest are not only tragic for the lives and livelihoods that are immediately affected. They are portentous for Wisconsin too — for our food supply, agriculture and future. On the trivial side, we may soon miss Washington state's apples and berries. But what if the parched western states revive the idea of piping water from the Great Lakes?
Worsening climate-related disasters eclipse all other disasters du jour. Have my be-happy, feel-good friends given up, or don't they understand? We must unite to take draconian climate action on all fronts. This is real. This is now. It isn't melodramatic hyperbole. It isn't an ideological or economic issue.
We have to try. Start with political pressure to ditch the fossil fuels, and include instituting a stiff price on carbon pollution. Add energy conservation and major lifestyle changes. Add climate-saving technological innovations. Add hope.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.