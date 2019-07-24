Dear Editor: I agree with Jim Blair's July 13 letter that power transmission lines cannot be eliminated — probably not in Madison, perhaps not anywhere. However, I disagree on other points. I've had no experience with photovoltaic rooftop generation; but living on a tree-lined street in the 1970s, I installed flat-plate collectors for water heating. During the best months the sun heated my water to 160 degrees or higher. In the worst months the temperature in the storage tank hovered between 80 degrees and 90 degrees. The sun does shine on suburban Madison roofs.
Nuclear power may sometimes be the best choice. What I oppose is a system dependent on large base plants. This would marginalize green energy, which is inexpensive and provides well-paid jobs. Although modern nuclear plants are safe and more environmentally friendly than their predecessors, problems remain, including expense, security, and nuclear waste; and with climate change accelerating there isn't time to bring enough reactors online. As for reliability, when a nuclear plant shuts down for maintenance or repair, its service area isn't without power for extended periods. Power is routed from elsewhere. The same happens with solar and wind power.
Blair is correct that we can't do it with rooftop solar and backyard turbines alone. We need wind and solar farms, sited to minimize adverse environmental and social impacts. But wind is always blowing and the sun shines somewhere. With distributed power, smart-grid technology, battery storage and strategically sited small nuclear reactors, the only missing ingredient in a carbon-free, primarily renewable-energy economy is a can-do, must-do attitude. That's where the problem lies. We all have the same goal: zero net carbon emissions. We shouldn't argue at cross purposes. We shouldn't espouse one energy source too vigorously because we need them all.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
