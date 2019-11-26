Dear Editor: The Independent (UK) reports that Italy has become the first country to make climate change lessons compulsory for all children. All state schools will devote approximately one hour per week to climate change issues, and traditional subjects such as math, physics and geography will be studied from a climate change perspective.
The reason and need for this is obvious, at least to Venetians who are wading around in hip boots while their ancient treasures are destroyed. The reason is survival. Unfortunately, it's “human nature” to postpone action until a situation is critical because more immediate issues always seem to demand attention.
The trouble is, the situation is critical but, like the proverbial frog in the warming water we don't appreciate the extent to which it's already affecting us. What will it take, if economic punishment, global discord, hordes of climate refugees and all of nature's nasty tricks don't move us?
We need compulsory climate education not only for school children, but also for children of all ages, including Assembly speakers, presidents and all unconcerned politicians. But the public schools would be a fine place to start. How about it, Gov. Evers?
Carol Steinhart
Madison
